Man booked under PSA in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi

Man booked under PSA in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi

Three separate criminal cases have been registered against the accused in police station Reasi since 2022

PTI
PTI, Jammu,
  • Jun 13 2023, 15:29 ist
  • updated: Jun 13 2023, 15:29 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

An alleged criminal was booked under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA) in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, police said.

Makbool Ahmad alias “Tian”, a resident of Gran Morh, was lodged in district jail Amphalla (Jammu) in view of his repeated involvement in criminal activities, a police official said.

Also Read | Four booked under Public Safety Act for 'anti-national activities' in J&K's Baramulla
 

Three separate criminal cases have been registered against the accused in police station Reasi since 2022.

The PSA is an administrative law that allows detention without charge or trial for up to two years in some cases.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Jammu and Kashmir
Public Safety Act
PSA
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

UP: Driver crushes man to death for praising Modi, Yogi

UP: Driver crushes man to death for praising Modi, Yogi

Kylian Mbappe tells PSG he will not renew contract

Kylian Mbappe tells PSG he will not renew contract

Their reporting on a woman’s death put them on trial

Their reporting on a woman’s death put them on trial

Drunk man forgets he has car, hands it over to stranger

Drunk man forgets he has car, hands it over to stranger

SpaceX's new recruit: 14-year-old joins Starlink

SpaceX's new recruit: 14-year-old joins Starlink

Prehistoric bird-wing flutes unearthed in Israel

Prehistoric bird-wing flutes unearthed in Israel

 