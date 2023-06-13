Man booked under PSA in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi

An alleged criminal was booked under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA) in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, police said.
Makbool Ahmad alias “Tian”, a resident of Gran Morh, was lodged in district jail Amphalla (Jammu) in view of his repeated involvement in criminal activities, a police official said.
Also Read | Four booked under Public Safety Act for 'anti-national activities' in J&K's Baramulla
Three separate criminal cases have been registered against the accused in police station Reasi since 2022.
The PSA is an administrative law that allows detention without charge or trial for up to two years in some cases.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
UP: Driver crushes man to death for praising Modi, Yogi
Kylian Mbappe tells PSG he will not renew contract
Their reporting on a woman’s death put them on trial
Drunk man forgets he has car, hands it over to stranger
SpaceX's new recruit: 14-year-old joins Starlink
Prehistoric bird-wing flutes unearthed in Israel