Man brutally kills partner, chops her to pieces: Report

Man brutally murders partner in Delhi, chops her to pieces: Report

Poonawalla worked at a private firm in Gurgaon and often fought with the deceased

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Nov 14 2022, 13:30 ist
  • updated: Nov 14 2022, 13:34 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

In what could almost be dubbed as an episode from the TV show Dexter, the Delhi police, over the weekend, arrested a man for murdering his live-in partner and dismembering her body to scatter it across the city.

The crime unfolded in the national capital earlier this year but the arrest was made only six months later after her family filed a complaint.

The accused, Aftab Poonawalla, allegedly killed his partner and chopped her body to pieces and dumped them across the city to evade being caught.

Poonawalla worked at a private firm in Gurgaon and often fought with the deceased, according to a report in The Indian Express citing police.

“He told us that they often got into heated arguments because the woman wanted to marry him. In May, they again fought over the relationship and Poonawaala strangled her to death in the heat of the moment,” an officer was cited as saying.

According to an India Today report, Poonawalla bought a fridge to store her remains and would go out at night to dispose it off bit by bit.

The police said that he stored the body at their home in Mehrauli for days.

The two were in a relationship and living together in Delhi after the girl's family did not approve of their courtship.

The girl's father arrived in Delhi on November 8 to check on her after she stopped taking any calls from the family and filed a kidnapping complaint with the police, according to an NDTV report.

The police then arrested Poonawalla, who in the course of the investigation revealed the horrific details.

DH could not independently verify the details.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Delhi
India News
Crime
murder

What's Brewing

Subarctic boreal forest, vital for planet, is at risk

Subarctic boreal forest, vital for planet, is at risk

Qatar etiquette essentials to note ahead of World Cup

Qatar etiquette essentials to note ahead of World Cup

Nehru-era stamps showed vision of modern India

Nehru-era stamps showed vision of modern India

As world population rises, China frets over few babies

As world population rises, China frets over few babies

 