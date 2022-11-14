Man brutally murders partner in Delhi, chops her to pieces: Report

In what could almost be dubbed as an episode from the TV show Dexter, the Delhi police, over the weekend, arrested a man for murdering his live-in partner and dismembering her body to scatter it across the city.

The crime unfolded in the national capital earlier this year but the arrest was made only six months later after her family filed a complaint.

The accused, Aftab Poonawalla, allegedly killed his partner and chopped her body to pieces and dumped them across the city to evade being caught.

Poonawalla worked at a private firm in Gurgaon and often fought with the deceased, according to a report in The Indian Express citing police.

“He told us that they often got into heated arguments because the woman wanted to marry him. In May, they again fought over the relationship and Poonawaala strangled her to death in the heat of the moment,” an officer was cited as saying.

According to an India Today report, Poonawalla bought a fridge to store her remains and would go out at night to dispose it off bit by bit.

The police said that he stored the body at their home in Mehrauli for days.

The two were in a relationship and living together in Delhi after the girl's family did not approve of their courtship.

The girl's father arrived in Delhi on November 8 to check on her after she stopped taking any calls from the family and filed a kidnapping complaint with the police, according to an NDTV report.

The police then arrested Poonawalla, who in the course of the investigation revealed the horrific details.

DH could not independently verify the details.