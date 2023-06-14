Man butchered for suspected affair with woman in Himachal Pradesh

Man butchered over 'affair' with woman in Himachal

The victim had been missing since June 6.

IANS
IANS, Shimla,
  • Jun 14 2023, 12:55 ist
  • updated: Jun 14 2023, 12:55 ist
Representative image. Credit: Pixabay Photo

In a suspected case of honour killing, a young man, believed to be in a romantic relationship with a Muslim woman, has been murdered. His body was cut into eight pieces and dumped in a bag before being disposed off in a sewer in the interiors of Himachal Pradesh.

The victim had been missing since June 6. His body was recovered three days later.

Also Read | Youths threaten to 'behead' Muslim women for purchasing beer in Uttar Pradesh

The crime took place in Gujjar-dominated Salooni in Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district. According to the police, Manohar, 21, was in a relationship with the young woman, whose family was against her alleged relationship and had reportedly warned him to stay away from her.

It is alleged that Manohar fell victim to the wrath of the girl's brothers.

Police found his body parts except the head, legs and arms and sent them for post-mortem.

Also Read | Jharkhand man strangles son to death for asking for Rs 10

Superintendent of Police, Abhishek Yadav, said that the police have arrested three people in connection with the crime.

Representatives of the Hindu Jagran Manch met the grieving family and demanded justice for the victim.

Himachal Pradesh
India News
Crime
murder
Chamba

