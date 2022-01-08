Man with knife climbs stage at Cong's Uttarakhand rally

Man carrying knife climbs stage at Harish Rawat's rally in Uttarakhand

Youth Congress workers soon overpowered him and handed him over to the police

PTI
PTI, Dehradun,
  • Jan 08 2022, 14:01 ist
  • updated: Jan 08 2022, 14:02 ist
The man with the knife seen on stage at a Congress rally. Credit: IANS Photo

A man with a knife in hand climbed the stage minutes after Congress leader Harish Rawat had finished his speech at a rally in Kashipur in Udham Singh Nagar district recently and began shouting "Jai Shree Ram".

However, Youth Congress workers soon overpowered him and handed him over to the police.

The man was mentally unstable, Kashipur Additional Superintendent of Police Chandra Mohan Singh said.

He had climbed onto a tower in the town a few days earlier insisting on talking to the prime minister, Singh said.

The incident occurred on Thursday evening soon after Rawat had got down from the stage after finishing his speech.

A case under the Arms Act has been registered against the man who is in his 40s, the police officer said.

When contacted, Rawat said he had also heard the noise on stage after he had finished his speech at the Kashipur rally but ignored it as he had other events to attend.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Uttarakhand
Congress
Harish Rawat

Related videos

What's Brewing

Ancient India is marking its entry into the NFT world

Ancient India is marking its entry into the NFT world

Five movies to watch on Yash's birthday

Five movies to watch on Yash's birthday

Why a comet’s head is green, but its tail is not

Why a comet’s head is green, but its tail is not

DH Toon | 'Thank god, there are enough voters in UP'

DH Toon | 'Thank god, there are enough voters in UP'

Curtains continue to come down on cinemas

Curtains continue to come down on cinemas

'It's not okay': Djokovic fiasco enrages Serbs

'It's not okay': Djokovic fiasco enrages Serbs

In Pics | Home quarantine rules across the world

In Pics | Home quarantine rules across the world

'My name is Kovid and I am not a virus'

'My name is Kovid and I am not a virus'

 