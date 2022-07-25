Man caught on tape offering namaz at shopping complex; Meerut police launches probe

Video shows man offering namaz in public; probe ordered

Meerut Circle Officer (CO) Devesh Singh said that the veracity of the video is being ascertained

PTI
PTI, Meerut,
  • Jul 25 2022, 17:59 ist
  • updated: Jul 25 2022, 19:17 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A video showing a man offering namaz allegedly at a shopping complex here surfaced on social media, prompting police to launch an investigation.

Earlier, a similar incident at recently inaugurated Lulu Mall in Lucknow had sparked a major controversy, forcing police to make arrests for offering prayers in an "unauthorized manner".

Meerut Circle Officer (CO) Devesh Singh told PTI that the veracity of the video is being ascertained.

Also Read | After namaz video, LuLu Mall Lucknow management denies Muslim bias, says 80% staff Hindus

District convener of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) IT cell, Digvijay Singh, had tweeted the purported video, claiming namaz was offered at S2S Square Complex located on Garh Road.

The Meerut police in a tweet said the Nauchandi police station incharge has been asked to investigate the matter.

Nauchandi police station incharge Jitendra Kumar Singh said according to information received so far, some work was being carried out at a shop in the complex and the man might have offered prayers then.

