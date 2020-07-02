Lockdown: Man commits suicide after eatery shuts down

Man commits suicide after his eatery shuts down due to lockdown

PTI
PTI,
  • Jul 02 2020, 15:11 ist
  • updated: Jul 02 2020, 15:11 ist
A 48-year-old dhaba owner allegedly committed suicide by jumping in front of a train near Mansurpur railway station in the district, police said on Thursday.

The family of the deceased, Shyam Kumar, who identified his body said he was worried due to the shutting down of his dhaba during the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

He allegedly jumped in front of a goods train on Wednesday, police said.

In another incident, a body was found near Rajbaha canal near Pinna village under Kotwali police station in the district on Wednesday.

Police said the body has not yet been identified and has been sent for postmortem examination. Further investigation is on, they said.

Uttar Pradesh
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Coronavirus lockdown

