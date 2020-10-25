Man cuts off his tongue, offers to God in UP

Man cuts off his tongue, offers to God in Uttar Pradesh

PTI
PTI, Banda,
  • Oct 25 2020, 18:14 ist
  • updated: Oct 25 2020, 18:14 ist
Representative Photo. Credit: iStock

A 22-year-old man chopped off his tongue at a temple at Bhati village in Baberu area here, police said on Sunday.

“Atma Ram (22) reached the temple on Saturday. He cut off his tongue and offered it to God," Jai Shyam Shukla, SHO, Baberu said.

Later, the police reached the spot and sent the man to a hospital. His condition is stated to be stable, he said.

Meanwhile, Atma Ram's father Ram Singh told police that his son was mentally disturbed and was observing nine days fast on 'Navratri'. He alleged that some people misled his son into committing the act.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Uttar Pradesh
temple
Navaratri

What's Brewing

Greek ghost villages wake up for tourists

Greek ghost villages wake up for tourists

'Most Eligible Bachelor' teaser makes a good impact

'Most Eligible Bachelor' teaser makes a good impact

Dubai introduces facial recognition on public transport

Dubai introduces facial recognition on public transport

To retire rich, don’t leave too much to your kids

To retire rich, don’t leave too much to your kids

Scientists find protein that SARS-CoV-2 can't bind to

Scientists find protein that SARS-CoV-2 can't bind to

 