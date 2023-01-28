Man dies after being dragged for 350 metres on car's bonnet in Delhi

In an incident echoing the ghastly Kanjhawala hit-and-drag case, a man was killed while another suffered critical injuries when the two, travelling on a two-wheeler, collided with a car on Friday in north Delhi and one of them was stuck on its bonnet and dragged 350 metres, police said.

The victims, identified as Kailash Bhatnagar, 41, and Sumit Khari, were riding a scooty in Kanhaiya Nagar around 3 a.m. when they were allegedly hit by a speeding car.

The impact of the collision was so strong that Khari was tossed up several metres in the air and landed on the roof of the car and ultimately fell down on the road, while Bhatnagar got stuck between the car's windshield and the bonnet of the car. The scooty got stuck in its bumper.

The incident was a near reprise of the brutal death of 20-year-old Anjali, who was dragged to several kilometres after her scooty hit a case in the Sultanpuri area in the early hours of January 1 and she was dragged several kilometres. Her body was found in the Kanjhawala area.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Northwest, Usha Rangnani said that the driver of the car, instead of stopping, accelerated it towards Inderlok in an attempt to flee from the spot and victim Kailash remained stuck on the bonnet for more than 350 metres.

"The whole incident happened in front of two PCR Vans who were on night patrolling duty in the area. The police acted promptly and intercepted the offending vehicle at a distance of about 350 metres from the spot of the accident," she said.

The driver of the offending vehicle and four other occupants tried to escape from the spot but the police chased them and got hold of two of the accused, including the driver.

Both the victims were immediately shifted to a hospital where the doctors declared Bhatnagar dead. Khari is currently admitted at AIIMS Trauma Centre where his condition is said to be critical.

Bhatnagar lost his life while stuck between the windshield and the car's bonnet, a source said.

"A cavity formed there due to the collision. When we intercepted the vehicle, he was lying unconscious on the bonnet, possibly dead," the source said.

Accordingly, the police registered a case under Sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 304A (death by negligence), 338 (Causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 279 (Rash driving) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code, 50 & 177 of Delhi Motor Vehicle Rules and 39 & 192 of the Motor Vehicle Act.

During the investigation, three more accused who had fled the scene of the crime were also arrested. All the car occupants, identified as driver Parveen alias Silli, 20, Diviansh Puri, 19, Om Bhardwaj, 19, Harsh Mudgal, 19, and Devansh, 19, during interrogation stated that they were roaming around after attending a wedding function.

The DCP said during their medical examination, it was opined that all accused were under influence of alcohol. Further investigation is underway.