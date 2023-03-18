Man dies after falling from open lift in Delhi

A 29-year-old man died after falling from an open lift of a building in Central Delhi's Kamla Market area, an official said on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Mukesh Raut, a resident of DDA flat in Ajmeri Gate area.

According to police, on Friday at around 7.45 p.m, an information was received at Kamla Market police station that one person received injuries by falling from height in City Market following which a police team rushed to the spot.

"On spot, the police team found that the injured had already been taken to LNJP Hospital where he was declared brought dead by the doctors," said a senior police official.

"The spot was inspected by the Crime team and it was revealed that one iron local made open lift was used in the building, which was used as godown for goods, without licence," said the official.

"Police have registered a case under relevant section of the Indian Penal Code on Saturday and investigation is in progress," the official added.