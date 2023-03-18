Man dies after falling from open lift in Delhi

Man dies after falling from open lift in Delhi

The deceased was identified as Mukesh Raut, a resident of DDA flat in Ajmeri Gate area

IANS
IANS, New Delhi,
  • Mar 18 2023, 16:29 ist
  • updated: Mar 18 2023, 16:29 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A 29-year-old man died after falling from an open lift of a building in Central Delhi's Kamla Market area, an official said on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Mukesh Raut, a resident of DDA flat in Ajmeri Gate area.

According to police, on Friday at around 7.45 p.m, an information was received at Kamla Market police station that one person received injuries by falling from height in City Market following which a police team rushed to the spot.

"On spot, the police team found that the injured had already been taken to LNJP Hospital where he was declared brought dead by the doctors," said a senior police official.

"The spot was inspected by the Crime team and it was revealed that one iron local made open lift was used in the building, which was used as godown for goods, without licence," said the official.

"Police have registered a case under relevant section of the Indian Penal Code on Saturday and investigation is in progress," the official added.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Elevators
India News
New Delhi
Accident

Related videos

What's Brewing

Rise of AI may result in new religions

Rise of AI may result in new religions

The bohemian look: Where more is better

The bohemian look: Where more is better

Doll up your homes

Doll up your homes

K'taka: Tobacco packaging generates 23K tn annual waste

K'taka: Tobacco packaging generates 23K tn annual waste

‘My family broke my relationships thrice’

‘My family broke my relationships thrice’

B'luru cools down on second day of pre-monsoon showers

B'luru cools down on second day of pre-monsoon showers

Swami Nithyananda's Kailasa cons 30 US cities: Report

Swami Nithyananda's Kailasa cons 30 US cities: Report

 