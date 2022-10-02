Man dies after part of building collapses in Mumbai

Man dies after part of building collapses in Navi Mumbai

A portion of the 25-year-old 'Vaishnavi Apartment' building collapsed

PTI
PTI, Thane,
  • Oct 02 2022, 12:29 ist
  • updated: Oct 02 2022, 12:29 ist
Rescue work underway after a 4-stoery building collapsed at Bonkode Gaon, Navi Mumbai. Credit: PTI Photo

A 31-year-old man was killed after a portion of a residential building collapsed in Navi Mumbai town of Maharashtra, a fire official said on Sunday. The incident took place around Saturday midnight in the ground-plus-three-storey building, which had 20 flats, in Bonkode locality in Koparkhairne area, Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation's divisional fire officer Purushottam Jadhav said.

A portion of the 25-year-old 'Vaishnavi Apartment' building collapsed. During the clearing of debris, the body of a man, identified as Priyavart Sarveshwar Dutt, was found on Sunday morning, the official said. It was not known how many people were staying in the building and if any other person was still trapped under the rubble, he said.

After being alerted, local firemen and disaster management team members rushed to the spot and started the relief and rescue operation. The work of clearing the debris is still underway, the official said.

