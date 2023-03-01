Man dies as prank goes wrong in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur

Man dies as prank goes wrong in Kanpur

The deceased, Amit, was a liquor addict and would often quarrel with his family members

IANS
IANS, Kanpur,
  • Mar 01 2023, 11:09 ist
  • updated: Mar 01 2023, 11:18 ist
It was a prank that went wrong. Amit Dubey, a 28-year-old compounder, tried to scare his wife into submission by putting a noose around his neck.

Amit had come home in an inebriated state and his wife, Shweta, objected to his drinking habit.

After an argument, Amit locked the door from the inside and put a noose around his neck to scare his wife. However, he lost balance and the noose tightened around his neck.

Shweta raised an alarm, following which other members of the house rushed to the room and brought him down in an unconscious state.

Amit was rushed to a local doctor who declared him dead on arrival.

Amit and Shweta got married in February last year.

Inspector Kohna said that during a preliminary probe, it was found that Amit was a liquor addict and would often quarrel with his family members.

"The body has been sent for post-mortem," the inspector added.

India News
Accident
Kanpur
Uttar Pradesh

