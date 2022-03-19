Man dies of bullet wounds, several injured as two groups clash in MP's Raisen

Man dies of bullet wounds as two groups clash in Raisen

Section 144 of CrPC, which bans the assembly of a certain number of people, has been enforced in the area

PTI
PTI, Raisen,
  • Mar 19 2022, 18:57 ist
  • updated: Mar 19 2022, 19:00 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

One man succumbed to bullet wounds and some people were injured in a clash between two groups in Madhya Pradesh's Raisen district, police said on Saturday. The incident, in which people from both sides used sticks and stones and also resorted to arson and firing, took place in Khamaria Pauri village, some 115 kilometres from the district headquarters, an official said.

"Two shops and three two-wheelers were burnt in the violence. A man aged 25-26 succumbed to bullet injuries on Saturday morning. The injured have been admitted in Raisen district hospital and Bhopal's Hamidia hospital," Silwani Sub Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) PN Goyal told PTI over phone.

He said 17 people have been arrested so far, adding that the violence started after a man from one community slapped a boy from another community during an argument. "We have recovered two 12 bore rifles and vehicles linked to the violence. Both groups have accused the other of firing," the SDOP said.

"Section 144 of CrPC, which bans the assembly of a certain number of people, has been enforced in the area. Police personnel from four districts, including Hoshangabad and Sagar, have been deployed to maintain law and order," the official added.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan visited the injured in Hamidia Hospital in Bhopal.

India News
Madhya Pradesh
Violence

