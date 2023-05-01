Man dragged on SUV's bonnet for 3 km in Delhi

Man dragged on bonnet of SUV for 3 km in Delhi; car reportedly belonged to MP

As per sources, the car is registered under the name of Member of Parliament Veena Devi

IANS
IANS, New Delhi,
  • May 01 2023, 12:21 ist
  • updated: May 01 2023, 12:21 ist
Screengrab from a video showing the man being dragged on the bonnet of the SUV. Credit: Twitter/@ANI

In a shocking incident, a SUV was caught being driven with a man clinging on to the bonnet for around two to three kilometres here, police said on Monday.

The incident, which was caught on camera, took place around 11 pm when the car was en route to Nizamuddin Dargah from Ashram Chowk. The victim, Chetan (30), a resident of Govindpuri, however, did not suffer any injuries.

The video of the incident is also doing rounds on social media.

According to police, a PCR call was received at 12.12 am regarding an accident at Ashram Chowk following which a police team rushed to the spot. "On spot, the caller Chetan told police that he was driving his taxi which was slightly hit by a SUV Discovery at Ashram Chowk," said Rajesh Deo, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast).

Also Read | Toddler run over by tractor in Delhi

When Chetan stopped the SUV, the driver, identified as Ramachal (35) and a resident of the Dumri district in Bihar, attempted to flee the scene."Chetan then climbed on the SUV's bonnet to prevent Ramachal from leaving. However, Ramachal still managed to drive the SUV to the Nizamuddin police station with Chetan still on the bonnet. Eventually, a PCR van stopped the SUV and Chetan got off the vehicle," said Deo.

"On Chetan's complaint, a case under section 279 (rash driving) and 336 (doing any act which endangers human life or the personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) is being registered against the SUV driver," said the official.

As per sources, the car is registered under the name of Member of Parliament Veena Devi, but the car was in the possession of MP Chandan Singh at his residence in Delhi.

"Yesterday (Sunday), the MP Chandan Singh was in Delhi. After departing from Delhi for Bihar, his driver was driving the SUV when an accident occurred. Following the accident, the Delhi Police contacted the MP, who confirmed that the driver was his employee," said the sources.

MP Singh has announced immediate dismissal of his driver from the job.

Delhi
India News

