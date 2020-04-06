Man escapes from quarantine centre in J&K's Samba; brought back, booked

A man escaped from a coronavirus quarantine centre in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district, but he was brought back to the facility and booked by the police, officials said on Monday.
Showket Ahmed Malik, a resident of Handwara town in Kupwara district, fled the quarantine centre on Sunday. On being informed about the incident a police team from Ramgarh immediately swung into action, traced the man and brought him back the same day, they said.
Read: Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths
Official said that despite knowing that the COVID-19 disease can be fatal, the man negligently and deliberately left the quarantine centre increasing the risk of spreading the disease.
A case has been registered against the man at Ramgarh police station, they said.
Coronavirus lasts for days on surfaces, a week on masks
Coronavirus scar to haunt economy for long
'No question of shortage, food items are in surplus'
'Country lighting lamps shows unity in COVID-19 fight'
Hundreds still flout lockdown, despite Tablighi alarm
No shelter from coronavirus in informal economy
Racism on the rise; Ban use of ‘corona’