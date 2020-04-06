Man escapes from quarantine centre in J&K,

Man escapes from quarantine centre in J&K's Samba; brought back, booked

PTI
PTI,
  • Apr 06 2020, 12:24 ist
  • updated: Apr 06 2020, 12:24 ist
Representative image/iStock images

 A man escaped from a coronavirus quarantine centre in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district, but he was brought back to the facility and booked by the police, officials said on Monday.

Showket Ahmed Malik, a resident of Handwara town in Kupwara district, fled the quarantine centre on Sunday. On being informed about the incident a police team from Ramgarh immediately swung into action, traced the man and brought him back the same day, they said.

Read: Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths

Official said that despite knowing that the COVID-19 disease can be fatal, the man negligently and deliberately left the quarantine centre increasing the risk of spreading the disease.

A case has been registered against the man at Ramgarh police station, they said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Jammu and Kashmir
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Samba
Kupwara
Coronavirus lockdown
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

Coronavirus lasts for days on surfaces, a week on masks

Coronavirus lasts for days on surfaces, a week on masks

Coronavirus scar to haunt economy for long

Coronavirus scar to haunt economy for long

'No question of shortage, food items are in surplus'

'No question of shortage, food items are in surplus'

'Country lighting lamps shows unity in COVID-19 fight'

'Country lighting lamps shows unity in COVID-19 fight'

Hundreds still flout lockdown, despite Tablighi alarm

Hundreds still flout lockdown, despite Tablighi alarm

No shelter from coronavirus in informal economy

No shelter from coronavirus in informal economy

Racism on the rise; Ban use of ‘corona’

Racism on the rise; Ban use of ‘corona’

 