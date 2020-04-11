UP: Man facing several police cases shot dead by nephew

Man facing several police cases shot dead by nephew in Uttar Pradesh

PTI
PTI, Baghpat,
  Apr 11 2020, 15:31 ist
  • updated: Apr 11 2020, 15:31 ist

A man, who was wanted in several cases in Uttar Pradesh, was shot dead by his nephew at Jivana Guliyana in Baghpat district, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place late on Friday night. Subodh had bullet injuries to his head and chest, Inspector Ravindra Singh said.

He was shot dead by his nephew when he was sleeping, the officer said, adding that the body has been sent for post-mortem.

Singh said a case was registered on a complaint from Subodh’s father and the nephew, Nikhil, has been arrested.

Seventeen cases were registered against Subodh, he said. 

Uttar Pradesh
