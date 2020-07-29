Man falls into river after being kicked by Uttar Pradesh cop

Already facing flak over their alleged nexus with the criminals and staging fake encounters, the Uttar Pradesh police once again came in for sharp criticism after a video, which showed a man falling into a river after being kicked by a cop, went viral on the social media.

The incident happened in UP's Mirzapur district, about 300 kilometres from here, on Wednesday.

According to the reports, a crowd of onlookers had gathered on the bank of the Ganga at Vindhyachal area in the district after a youth, who had gone to pay obeisance at the famous Vindhyavasini Temple, accidentally fell into the river and drowned.

Divers, who were later pressed into service, fished out the body.

The video showed a cop, who was later identified as Vindhyachal police station in-charge Sheshdhar Pandey, kicking an unsuspecting onlooker, who stood on the edge of the river.

The man is seen falling down after being kicked. Sources said that the divers, who were present there, managed to rescue the man, who did not how to swim.

The cop, however, rejected the allegation and claimed that he had only asked the man to move back a little but he (man) fell down suddenly. ''I did not kick the man,'' he said though in the video he could be clearly seen kicking him.

As the video went viral on the social media, senior officials said that they would look into the matter.