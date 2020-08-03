Man finds 'half lizard' in sambar bowl at top Delhi restaurant

A group of men dining at South Indian restaurant Sarvana Bhawan in Delhi's Connaught Place found a 'half-lizard' in their sambar.

In a video that went viral on social media, the men shared images of the severed lizard in a bowl filled with the popular south Indian dish.

A dead lizard found in sambar at most popular restaurant saravana Bhavan, Connaught Place (CP), New Delhi pic.twitter.com/yAwqBX7PvD — Golden corner (@supermanleh) August 2, 2020

The restaurant, a branch of a popular chain of South Indian restaurants, which witnesses long queues on weekends because of its popularity, is located in central Delhi's posh market area amid luxury hotels, eateries, and shopping complexes.

In the video, circulated widely on social media, the two men show the carcass of the lizard in a spoon from the plates they were eating from. The men, visibly angry, are seen yelling at the restaurant staff. "I have eaten some bites (from the sambar bowl). Half of the lizard is missing," he says to the staff of the restaurant.

The men reportedly also took pictures of the menu that show the name of the popular restaurant chain and said they would file a complaint with the police, according to multiple media reports. A case has been registered over the incident.