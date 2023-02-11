Man found injured in north campus' Bonta park; claims attacked by ex-girlfriend

A 26-year-old man found injured in north Delhi's Bonta Park alleged he was hit by a woman he was reportedly in a relationship with some time ago when he went to meet her, police said on Saturday.

According to the man, a native of Darbhanga in Bihar, he was attacked by the woman with a sharp-edged weapon on Friday when he went to meet her in the park in the north Delhi, police said.

However, the woman, when she was questioned by police, said though she was friends with the man, Gautam Chaudhary, who she had met on social media one and half years ago, she had distanced herself from him after her family disapproved of him for marriage.

She even alleged that Gautam even got her engagement cancelled by sending their pictures together to the man she was going to marry, police said.

In her testimony to the police, the woman said that she did meet Gautam Friday morning in the park, but she did not hit him, Gautam hit himself, said police.

On Friday, police got a call about a man lying in an injured state in Bonta Park.

Police went to the spot and rushed the victim, Gautam Chaudhary, to a hospital, Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi said.

According to police, Gautam had come to Delhi in a train from Darbhanga to meet the woman.

Suman Kumar Chaudhary, an elder brother of the victim, had earlier said that Gautam had come to Delhi to meet the woman before leaving for Kerala where he works in a construction firm. He even claimed that his brother was engaged to the woman but it was cancelled due to some reason.

Police are investigating the case and trying to ascertain the facts to file appropriate charges.

"Gautam is being treated, but currently he can't speak," Suman, who rushed from Darbhanga after the incident, had earlier said.