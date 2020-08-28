Man from Barmer held for spying for Pakistan: Rajasthan police

Man from Barmer held for spying for Pak: Raj police

The Rajasthan police have arrested a 40-year-old man who was allegedly spying for Pakistan, officials said on Friday.

The accused Mushtak Ali, a resident of Barmer, was spying for Pakistan and has been arrested under provisions of the Official Secrets Act, ADG Intelligence Umesh Mishra said.

“ATS Rajasthan got inputs from military intelligence about this man. He was interrogated in Barmer and was brought to Jaipur on Thursday on confirmation of spying,” he said.

He used to pass on various kinds of information to Pakistan-based handlers through WhatsApp and Facebook messengers using his mobile phone.

The officer said Ali's father Khandu Khan was arrested by Barmer police on August 9 under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. 

