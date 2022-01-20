Man gets life term for killing 2 priests in UP

Man gets life term for killing 2 priests in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr

Jagdish Das and Sher Singh aka Sewa Das, the two priests, lived in the premises of a Shiva temple in Pagona village under Anoopshahr police station limits

PTI, Bulandshahr (UP),
  • Jan 20 2022, 06:26 ist
  • updated: Jan 20 2022, 06:28 ist
The Additional District and Sessions Court here on Wednesday awarded life imprisonment to a man for killing two priests over a trivial issue.

Jagdish Das and Sher Singh aka Sewa Das, the two priests, lived in the premises of a Shiva temple in Pagona village under Anoopshahr police station limits.

Murari, a local, used to frequent the temple. However, the priests had once yelled at him for stealing tongs that they used.

This infuriated Murari, who on April 28, 2020, hacked them to death at the temple's plinth.

As Murari was trying to flee, the locals caught hold of him and thrashed him before handing him over to the police.

Judge Gyan Prakash Tiwari also slapped a fine of Rs 20,000 on Murari.

