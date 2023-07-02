Man hangs self after killing 5-year-old son in Uttar Pradesh's Farrukhabad

A man allegedly killed his five-year-old son and later hanged himself from a tree apparently after facing monetary losses here on Sunday, police said.

The incident happened in the early hours of the day in Ratanpur village under Jahanganj police station area, Superintendent of Police Vikas Kumar said.

At around 3:00 am, Dinesh Yadav (38) attacked his wife Meena (30), daughter Aashi (11) and son Osin with a sharp-edged weapon, while they were sleeping, he said.

Upon hearing the commotion, Dinesh’s sister got the door of the house opened. As soon as the door was opened, Dinesh fled from there and later hanged himself from a tree located on the outskirts of the village, the SP said.

The mother-daughter duo has been admitted to a hospital and Meena is said to be seriously injured, police said.

According to the villagers, a Kanpur-based businessman had usurped Rs 40 lakh of Dinesh, a trader, due to which he was worried.

The SP said the matter is being probed and the bodies have been sent for post-mortem.