Man hangs self inside police lock-up in Amritsar

A 28-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself inside the lock-up of a police post here, even as the family alleged foul play in his death, prompting authorities to launch a magisterial inquiry into the incident.

Baljinder Singh used a belt to hang himself with an iron rod of a window inside the lock-up of City Bus Stand police post on Friday night, police said.

Singh was rushed to the Civil Hospital in Amritsar where he was declared brought dead, they said.

Singh, a resident of Khanwala village in Ajnala, was detained under preventive custody for questioning in connection with a case, police said.

His family members claimed that the police informed them about the death on Saturday when the body was sent for postmortem.

A magisterial inquiry has been ordered after Singh's family members staged a protest outside the police post, alleging foul play in the death.

According to the police, Singh was facing many cases pertaining to theft and snatching incidents.