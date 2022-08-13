Man held for hoisting Pakistan flag in Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar

Man held for hoisting Pakistan flag in UP's Kushinagar

PTI
PTI, Kushinagar,
  • Aug 13 2022, 18:09 ist
  • updated: Aug 13 2022, 21:32 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A man was arrested here for allegedly hoisting Pakistan's national flag at his house, police said on Saturday.

Additional Superintendent of Police Ritesh Kumar Singh, "The flag was hoisted at a house in Vedupar Mustaquil village under the Tariya Sujan police station area of the district on Friday around 11 am."

He added that the flag was removed as soon as police got information about it.

"The arrested accused is Salman (21). A case has been registered against Salman and his aunt Shahnaz (22), who made the flag. Apart from this, Imran’s cousin Imran will be booked under the Juvenile Justice Act for helping Salman in hoisting the flag," he added.

Pakistan
Uttar Pradesh
India News

