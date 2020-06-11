Man held for derogatory remarks against ex-colleague

Man held for posting derogatory comments against ex-colleague at Delhi IT firm

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jun 11 2020, 15:08 ist
  • updated: Jun 11 2020, 15:08 ist
Representative image/iStock Photo

 A former employee of a Delhi-based IT company has been arrested for allegedly posting derogatory and objectionable comments on it's official website against a woman, who is a senior executive in the firm, police said on Thursday.

Ansh Khanna, who is a resident of Shahdara, told police that he wanted to take revenge as he thought that the woman fired him.

The matter was reported to police by the woman on May 24.

"During investigation, IP address of the sender was obtained and the accused was arrested on Wednesday," Deputy Commissioner of Police (northwest) Vijayanta Arya said.

Khanna worked under the complainant in the sales department of the organisation, the DCP said. His mobile phone has been seized and further investigation is underway, police added. 

Delhi

