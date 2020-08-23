Man held for posting morphed pictures of PM Narendra Modi on social media

Man arrested for posting PM's morphed pictures

  • Aug 23 2020, 13:15 ist
  • updated: Aug 23 2020, 13:15 ist
Representative Photo. Credit: Getty Images

A man has been arrested here in Madhya Pradesh for allegedly posting morphed photographs of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and obscene comments on a social media platform, police said on Sunday.

Parvez Alam, aged around 28, has been booked under Indian Penal Code Sections 292 (sale of obscene books, etc), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) and the Information Technology Act Section 67 (publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form), Gohalpur police station's inspector Ravindra Goutam said.

On July 12, one Sartaj Alam lodged a police complaint against Parvez Alam, accusing the latter of uploading morphed photographs of the prime minister with obscene comments on Facebook, he said.

The accused was arrested late Friday night, the official said, adding that he was produced before a local court which sent him in judicial custody.

