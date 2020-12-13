Man held for posting obscene pics of PM on social media

Man held for posting objectionable photos of PM, UP CM on social media: Police

A case against the accused has been lodged at the Zaidpur police station

PTI
PTI,
  • Dec 13 2020, 22:09 ist
  • updated: Dec 13 2020, 22:09 ist
Representative image/Credit: iStock images

Police arrested a man in this Uttar Pradesh district on Sunday for allegedly posting objectionable photos of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on social media.

A case against the accused has been lodged at the Zaidpur police station here.

Superintendent of Police Arvind Chaturvedi on Sunday said the Zaidpur police got information that Sageer Ahmed had posted objectionable photos of Modi and Adityanath on Facebook, triggering anger among different sections of the society.

The police registered a case under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and arrested the accused, who was sent to jail, the SP said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Uttar Pradesh
Social media
Yogi Adityanath
Narendra Modi

What's Brewing

Geminid meteor shower set to enchant Indian stargazers

Geminid meteor shower set to enchant Indian stargazers

Chinese capsule with moon rocks begins return to Earth

Chinese capsule with moon rocks begins return to Earth

'Drastic rise in obesity in kids under 5 in 20 states'

'Drastic rise in obesity in kids under 5 in 20 states'

Do you want to build a monolith?

Do you want to build a monolith?

 