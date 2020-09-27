Man held for raping woman on pretext of giving her job in Delhi's Shaheen Bagh

A 32-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping a woman by luring her on the pretext of giving her a job in southeast Delhi's Shaheen Bagh area, police said on Sunday.

On Friday, a woman, who resides in Ghaziabad and works at a factory, lodged a complaint where she alleged that while searching for a new job, she joined a WhatsApp group -- 'Job for all', a senior police officer said.

While chatting in the group, the accused called her and told her that he was a member of the group and wanted to help her get a new job. Later, they started chatting with each other, the officer said.

On Wednesday, the accused again contacted her, saying he had arranged a job for her and asked her to come to Abul Fazal Enclave in Shaheen Bagh.

She told him she would not be able to reach there that day , but he insisted.

She finally agreed and asked him to pick her up from Shastri Park metro station.

The accused took her at his house in Abul Fazal Enclave on his motorcycle, police said.

After reaching his house, he offered her some eatables but she refused to eat them.

She said she was not feeling well following which the accused offered to give her a massage which she again refused, police said.

Thereafter, the accused caught both her hands and forced himself on her. He later dropped the victim at her residence in Ghaziabad, police said.

"During investigation, the mobile number of the accused was found to be switched off. The victim identified the house of the accused in Abul Fazal Enclave, following which he was arrested," Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) R P Meena said.

Sabri said earlier, he was working in private companies but during the lockdown, he lost his job and joined the group to get a job, the DCP said.

Through the group, he came in contact with the victim. On Wednesday, he called the victim and forced himself on her, police added.