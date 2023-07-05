Man held for sexually harassing foreigner in Rajasthan

A man was arrested for allegedly sexually harassing a foreigner after a video purportedly showed him inappropriately touching the woman when she was on the way to her hotel here, officials said on Tuesday.

The accused, identified as Kuldeep Singh Sisodia (40), was nabbed from Nokha town of Bikaner district Tuesday night, they said. Bharat Singh Rathore, Station House Officer of Vidhayakpuri police station, said after a video was received on police helpline WhatsApp number, a case under Section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Indian Penal Code was registered Monday night.

According to primary probe, the video is of Motilal Atal Road where a British foreigner, along with her friend, had stayed 18 days ago, he said. The accused who appears to be a taxi or cab driver was seen touching the woman inappropriately and walking beside her. The arrested accused will be brought to Jaipur for interrogation, police said.