UP: Man held for sexually molesting 8-year-old niece

Man held for sexually molesting 8-year-old niece in Uttar Pradesh

The eight-year-old victim narrated the ordeal to her mother on Saturday following which she filed a complaint

PTI
PTI, Ballia (UP),
  • May 28 2023, 19:24 ist
  • updated: May 28 2023, 19:24 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A 40-year-old man was arrested for allegedly sexually molesting his minor niece here on Sunday, police said.

The eight-year-old victim narrated the ordeal to her mother on Saturday following which she filed a complaint and the man was arrested, SHO (Sikandarpur) Dinesh Pathak said

Also Read | Class 10 student accuses neighbour of rape in Haryana's Faridabad

A case has been registered against the accused under sections of the IPC and POCSO Act, Pathak said, adding that he has been sent to jail.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Crimes against women
Crimes
Uttar Pradesh
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Twitterati laud 'Akhand Bharat' mural in new Parliament

Twitterati laud 'Akhand Bharat' mural in new Parliament

Salman, Vicky, Abhishek party together after IIFA event

Salman, Vicky, Abhishek party together after IIFA event

Computer built to forecast future using water waves

Computer built to forecast future using water waves

PM releases stamp, ₹75 coin to mark new Parliament

PM releases stamp, ₹75 coin to mark new Parliament

Dhoni fever grips IPL, over 1L fans expected at final

Dhoni fever grips IPL, over 1L fans expected at final

IIFA: 'Drishyam 2' is best film, Alia, Hrithik win big

IIFA: 'Drishyam 2' is best film, Alia, Hrithik win big

Hawking's last collaborator on physicist's final theory

Hawking's last collaborator on physicist's final theory

Base camp set for Mt Meru summit 

Base camp set for Mt Meru summit 

Taipei restaurant dishes up giant isopod noodles

Taipei restaurant dishes up giant isopod noodles

Astronomers detect 2 targets with a single telescope

Astronomers detect 2 targets with a single telescope

 