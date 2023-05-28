Man held for sexually molesting 8-year-old niece in Uttar Pradesh

A 40-year-old man was arrested for allegedly sexually molesting his minor niece here on Sunday, police said.

The eight-year-old victim narrated the ordeal to her mother on Saturday following which she filed a complaint and the man was arrested, SHO (Sikandarpur) Dinesh Pathak said

A case has been registered against the accused under sections of the IPC and POCSO Act, Pathak said, adding that he has been sent to jail.