Man held for smuggling gold worth Rs 75 lakh at Delhi international airport: Customs

Man held for smuggling gold worth Rs 75L at IGI airport

PTI
PTI,
  • Dec 16 2020, 16:32 ist
  • updated: Dec 16 2020, 16:32 ist
A man has been arrested by Customs officials at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport here for allegedly trying to smuggle into the country gold worth around Rs 75 lakh.

The accused, a resident of Punjab, was intercepted by officials after his arrival from Dubai on Sunday, an official statement issued on Wednesday said.

"He admitted that he had carried one silver coloured metal plate suspected to be made of gold weighing 1.5 kg which was attached ingeniously to the airport luggage trolley by two sides adhesive tape and was concealed by pasting a sticker similar to the sticker use to be pasted on the regular luggage trolley at the airport in order to avoid detection," it said.

The passenger was arrested, and the silver-coloured gold plate worth Rs 74.78 lakh was seized, the statement issued by the Customs department said.

Indira Gandhi International Airport
Delhi
Smuggling

