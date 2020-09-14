Man held for throwing dog into Bhopal lake

A 25-year-old man was arrested on Monday for allegedly throwing a dog into the Upper Lake in Bhopal, police said.

The arrest was made after a video showing the man throwing a canine into the lake went viral on social media.

On Sunday, the video was shared by some social media users, who claimed it was shot at the Boat Club Road near Van Vihar on the banks of the Upper Lake.

The accused was arrested from Bhopal's Qazi Camp area and a case was registered against him under Indian Penal Code Section 429 (mischief by killing or maiming any animal) and provisions of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, an official from Shyamla police station told PTI.

The video was shot four days back at the Boat Club Road, he said, adding that an investigation is underway.

Talking to reporters outside the police station, the accused apologised for his act and said it was a mistake.

He said the video was shot on September 10.

In the video, the man was seen picking up one of two dogs roaming near him and throwing the canine into the lake. He was seen giggling as he looked at the person shooting the video.

Netizens who shared the clip had expressed anger over the incident.