Man held for trying to rape girl child in UP's Ballia

  Jul 28 2023
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A 25-year-old man was arrested on Friday for allegedly luring a girl child with candy with the intent to rape her in a village under Gadwar Police Station area here, police said.

Circle Officer (City) Vaibhav Pandey said Lokendra alias Lokeshwar lured a three-and-a-half-year-old girl from his neighbourhood with candy and took her to a secluded place and tried to rape her.

The girl somehow ran back home crying and told her family about the incident, the CO said.

On the complaint of the girl's mother, a case was registered against Lokendra under sections of the IPC and the POCSO Act and he was arrested, he said.

Pocso
Crimes against women
India News
IPC

