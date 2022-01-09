Man held from J&K after charas was seized in Mumbai in October

A man was arrested by Mumbai Crime Branch from Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir in connection with the seizure of 24 kilograms of high-quality charas worth Rs 14.4 crore in October last year, an official said on Sunday.
Gulzar Ahmed Khan (40) was held on Saturday after a probe found that he was the prime supplier in this case, he said, adding that the accused was also once arrested by the Worli unit of the Anti Narcotics Cell.
Four members of a family, identified as Bandu Udanshive (52), his wife Clera, daughter Cynthia (23) and son-in-law Jasar Jahangir Shaikh (24), were arrested in October after charas was found in their car in Dahisar.
A probe had found the family was sourcing the contraband from J&K, police said.
