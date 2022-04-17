Man held with 125 kilograms of beef in Uttar Pradesh

Man held with 125 kilograms of beef in Uttar Pradesh

Around 1.25 quintal of beef, two knives and other tools were recovered from him

PTI
PTI, Sultanpur,
  • Apr 17 2022, 14:27 ist
  • updated: Apr 17 2022, 15:10 ist
Representative picture. Credit: iStock Photos

One person was arrested and beef weighing almost 125 kg was seized from him, police said on Sunday.

Gosaiganj police station's senior sub-inspector Sitaram Yadav said that police raided a "hideout" in Balramau village Saturday night acting on a tip-off, and arrested Nadeem alias Babu, while another person managed to escape.

Around 1.25 quintal (125 kg) of beef, two knives and other tools were recovered from him, he said. A case has been registered against the person.

