Man hit with iron rod, robbed of over Rs 14 lakh in Delhi

Four unidentified people allegedly robbed a man of more than Rs 14 lakh after hitting him with an iron rod in Sarai Rohilla area here, police said on Saturday.
Vela Ram, a resident of Sirohi in Rajasthan, works in Chandni Chowk. At around 1 pm on Friday, he was going to Shastri Nagar to deliver Rs 14,96,600 to one Aman, Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi said.
When he reached a public toilet in Shastri Nagar, four people came on two bikes, hit him on the head with a rod and fled with the bag containing money, Kalsi said. A case has been registered and a crime team inspected the spot, police said.
