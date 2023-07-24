Man in UP beats wife to death over domestic dispute

Man in Uttar Pradesh beats wife to death over domestic dispute

Neighbours had heard a commotion inside the couple's house but did not intervene as they thought it was a routine quarrel, police said.

PTI
PTI, Barabanki, Uttar Pradesh,
  • Jul 24 2023, 15:37 ist
  • updated: Jul 24 2023, 16:28 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A 28-year-old woman was allegedly beaten to death by her husband over a domestic dispute in the Haidargarh area here, police said on Monday.

The incident took place in Pasinpurwa village Sunday night, they said.

Bhola beat his wife Neetu with a stick, resulting in her death, Station House Officer, Haidergarh, Lalchandra Saroj said.

He said the accused slept for the night in the house after the murder.

Neighbours had heard a commotion inside the couple's house but did not intervene as they thought it was a routine quarrel between the husband and the wife, police said.

Also Read | Cop dies by suicide in UP's Unnao

When Neetu did not come out of the house on Sunday, neighbours grew suspicious and alerted her parents, they said.

The parents rushed to the house and found her dead, police said, adding Neetu's body had several injury marks.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Akhilesh Narayan Singh said prima facie the murder took place due to some domestic dispute. But further investigation is underway, he added.

A case of murder has been registered against Bhola, police said.

The couple was married eight years ago and has a son.

