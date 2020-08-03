Man killed after fight over online game PUBG

Man killed after fight over online game PUBG

PTI
PTI, Jammu,
  • Aug 03 2020, 20:30 ist
  • updated: Aug 03 2020, 20:30 ist

A man was killed here allegedly by three persons after an altercation overplaying popular online game PUBG, officials said on Monday.

Raj Kumar, Bikram Jeet and Rohit Kumar were playing the online game when Daleep Raj objected and asked them not to make noise, they said.

Later, Daleep was allegedly attacked by the three men with a log of wood and he died on the spot, the officials said.

The incident took place in Badyal Qazian village of R S Pura tehsil in Jammu district and the three accused have been arrested, they said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

PUBG
Death
murder

What's Brewing

A Florida teen’s troubled online path

A Florida teen’s troubled online path

Black women's 'carpe diem' moment in politics

Black women's 'carpe diem' moment in politics

The Lead: Javagal Srinath on his journey in cricket

The Lead: Javagal Srinath on his journey in cricket

What back to school might look like amid Covid-19 in US

What back to school might look like amid Covid-19 in US

TikTok ban? Creators and fans are big mad

TikTok ban? Creators and fans are big mad

From outbreak to surrender: WWII in the Pacific

From outbreak to surrender: WWII in the Pacific

 