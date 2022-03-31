Man killed in brawl between two groups in UP's Sambhal

Man killed in brawl between two groups in UP's Sambhal

Superintendent of police Chakresh Mishra said the deceased Sarwar sustained injuries and died while being taken to hospital

PTI
PTI, Sambhal,
  • Mar 31 2022, 14:01 ist
  • updated: Mar 31 2022, 14:01 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A 35-year-old man was killed following a clash between two groups here, police said on Thursday.

An FIR has been lodged against five persons, the police said, adding that a man has also been detained in this connection.

The incident took place on Wednesday night, they said.

Superintendent of police Chakresh Mishra said the deceased Sarwar sustained injuries and died while being taken to hospital.

Both sides belong to a minority community and the people were in an inebriated state at the time of clash, the SP said.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

India News
Uttar Pradesh
Death

Related videos

What's Brewing

Hubble Telescope spots farthest star ever seen

Hubble Telescope spots farthest star ever seen

How Volkswagen's Trinity aims to catch up with Tesla

How Volkswagen's Trinity aims to catch up with Tesla

Qatar's eight World Cup stadiums

Qatar's eight World Cup stadiums

DH Radio | How BIAL turned 100% water self-reliant

DH Radio | How BIAL turned 100% water self-reliant

 