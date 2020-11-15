Man killed in fire in west Delhi godown

A fire broke out at a wood godown in west Delhi's Mundka area, killing a man, a Delhi Fire Service official said on Sunday.

The incident occurred on Saturday night, he added.

A call about the blaze at the godown was received at around 11.05 pm and 12 fire tenders were rushed to the spot, Atul Garg, Director, Delhi Fire Service said.

The charred body of a man was found inside the godown, he added.

The fire was brought under control eventually, Garg said, adding that what led to the blaze was not known yet.