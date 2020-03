A 42-year-old man was killed on Sunday by a tiger in Goregaon forest range of Gondia district in Maharashtra, some 150 kilometres from here, an official said.

The incident happened at around 7:30 am when deceased Arun Bhalavi and his friend, both residents of Dhanutola, went into the forest to graze sheep, he said.

"A tiger attacked and killed Bhalavi. His friend managed to escape," he informed.