Man kills 4-year-old stepdaughter who asked for balloon

In a gruesome and shocking incident, a four-year-old girl was allegedly killed by her stepfather here after she asked for a balloon, according to an ANI report. The incident happened in Prayagraj.

The allegation has been made by the minor's mother on Tuesday. "My husband and I were out to buy medicines when my daughter asked for a balloon. My husband started beating her and when I tried to stop him, he pushed me off the bike and took the girl away with him," said the accused man's wife as per the ANI report. She added that later her husband returned at around 10:30 pm and locked himself in a room. She called the police in the morning.

Brijesh Srivastav, Superintendent of Police said that the husband and his wife were fighting when the man took his stepdaughter into a room. By the time police reached the spot, the girl was dead and the accused was found in an injured condition. A case of murder has been registered against the accused and has been detained.

The accused is being treated in a hospital in Prayagraj.