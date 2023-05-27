Delhi man kills worker over suspected affair with wife

Man kills factory worker over suspected affair with wife in Delhi's Mundka

The victim, Pradeep (25), used to work with Singh's wife Pooja at a factory in Mundka

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 27 2023, 22:47 ist
  • updated: May 27 2023, 22:47 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A 38-year-old man allegedly stabbed a factory worker suspecting him of having an affair with his wife in west Delhi's Mundka, police said on Saturday.

Accused Charan Singh, a resident of Mundka village, was arrested and the knife used in the crime was seized, police said.

Also Read | Youth dies after being stabbed multiple times in Delhi's Kalyanpuri

The victim, Pradeep (25), used to work with Singh's wife Pooja at a factory in Mundka and would often come to his house, especially in his absence, police said.

"This caused frequent arguments between Singh and his wife," a police officer said.

On Thursday evening, Singh left home saying he was going to Saifai in Uttar Pradesh to meet his sister whose husband had passed away. However, a few hours later, he returned and found Pradeep at his house.

The three had dinner together and slept in the same room. At around 5.30 am, Singh stabbed Pradeep in the abdomen with a kitchen knife and fled. Pooja took Pradeep to SGM Hospital but he succumbed to injury, Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer) Harendra Singh said.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Delhi
India News
Crime

Related videos

What's Brewing

Watch | This is what new Parliament building looks like

Watch | This is what new Parliament building looks like

Watch: Making of new Parliament building in 2 minutes

Watch: Making of new Parliament building in 2 minutes

First Goa-Dehradun flight flies with woman as co-pilot

First Goa-Dehradun flight flies with woman as co-pilot

Construction of the new Parliament building: A timeline

Construction of the new Parliament building: A timeline

New Parliament inauguration: When, where to watch

New Parliament inauguration: When, where to watch

Australian teenager fights off monster crocodile

Australian teenager fights off monster crocodile

LGBTQ+ Russians seek to escape prejudice in Argentina

LGBTQ+ Russians seek to escape prejudice in Argentina

Venice exhibition portrays Africa's forced urbanisation

Venice exhibition portrays Africa's forced urbanisation

Czech man sets world record with staggering 9-hr plank

Czech man sets world record with staggering 9-hr plank

Test pilots and the taste of danger

Test pilots and the taste of danger

 