Man kills friend for calling him 'bald' in Uttar Pradesh

In a shocking incident a man killed his friend in Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi district, about 125 kilometres from here, allegedly for calling him 'bald' in full public view at a function.

According to the police sources here, the victim, identified as Sunil Kumar, a resident of Malupur village in the district, was thrown from the roof of the building where the function was being held, on Friday evening by his friend Avanish Kumar following an argument. Sunil, who suffered serious injuries, was rushed to the nearby community health centre where he died a little later.

Police, quoting the eye witnesses, said that Sunil and Avinash had arrived at the function together by a motorbike and were having dinner when the former called the latter 'bald'. A furious Avinash allegedly threw his friend from the roof.

The locals managed to apprehend Avinash, who tried to escape from there, and handed him over to the cops. Police said that a case was registered against Avinash and investigation was on.

The eye witnesses said that Sunil had 'jokingly' called Avinash bald but the latter got angry over the same. Sources said that Avinash and Sunil were childhood friends and were often seen together.

Sources said that a remorseful Avinash said that he did it in the heat of the moment and that he did not have any intention to kill his friend.