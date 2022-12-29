Man kills minor girl after failed rape bid in Faridabad

Man kills minor girl after failed rape bid in Faridabad, arrested

The accused, identified as Ravinder alias Raja (21), lived in the same area as the victim, the police said

PTI
PTI, Faridabad,
  • Dec 29 2022, 21:07 ist
  • updated: Dec 29 2022, 21:07 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

 A man has been arrested for allegedly killing a 7-year-old girl after a failed rape attempt, police said here on Thursday.

The accused, identified as Ravinder alias Raja (21), lived in the same area as the victim, they said.

The minor girl went missing after she left for school on Tuesday morning, police said.

On December 28, an FIR was registered against under section 363 (abduction) of the IPC at Surjkund police station, they said.

Also Read | Cyber crime up by 57% in Telangana during 2022

According to the police, while scanning the CCTV footage of the area, they found that a man was chasing the minor.

Soon after, police identified the accused and nabbed him within 12 hours of receiving the information, they said.

Faridabad ACP (crime) Surender Sheoran said, the accused confessed to the crime and said he had abducted the girl and tried to rape her. However, when the minor screamed, he strangled her, slit her throat with a blade and hit a brick on her head.

Later, he stuffed her body in a plastic sack and threw it behind Sethi Garden, the ACP said.

On the disclosure of the accused, the body was recovered and sent for post-mortem, he said.

Following this, sections of murder and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act were added to the FIR, they said.

Police said the victim’s father is a labourer while her mother is a homemaker.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Faridabad
Crime
murder
India News

What's Brewing

Link between winter storms and global warming?

Link between winter storms and global warming?

Bizarre 2022: The 'foodgasms' we wish we never saw

Bizarre 2022: The 'foodgasms' we wish we never saw

Five space exploration missions to look out for in 2023

Five space exploration missions to look out for in 2023

Marvel to release documentary on Stan Lee in 2023

Marvel to release documentary on Stan Lee in 2023

Misery finds travellers as US digs out from superstorm

Misery finds travellers as US digs out from superstorm

Covid Preparedness: A ward-level approach

Covid Preparedness: A ward-level approach

In the shadows of city lights

In the shadows of city lights

TN launches special project to conserve Nilgiri Tahr

TN launches special project to conserve Nilgiri Tahr

2022: Shocks and lessons for Bollywood

2022: Shocks and lessons for Bollywood

DH Toon | India eyes bid for 2036 Olympics

DH Toon | India eyes bid for 2036 Olympics

 