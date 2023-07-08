Man kills self by jumping in front of Delhi metro train

A 25-year-old man died allegedly after he jumped in front of a metro train at the Kailash Colony station on Saturday, police said.

The victim was identified as Ajay Arjun Sharma, a resident of East of Kailash, they said.

His body was removed and sent to the hospital. The police's crime team was informed and the CCTV footage is being collected. Metro trains are running.

Proceedings under Section 174 (police to enquire and report on suicide, etc) of the CrPC are being initiated, the police said.

