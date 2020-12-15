Man kills sister as she refuses to make chapatis for his pet dogs

A man shot dead his sister in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut town, about 450 kilometres from here, allegedly after she refused to make chapatis for his pet dogs.

The man, identified as Ashish Kumar, a resident of Bhavanpur locality in the town, called the cops after killing his sister and informed them about the incident. He was later arrested.

Police sources here said that Ashish, who was into the construction business, had around 20 pet dogs. They were all street dogs but Ashish used to take care of them. He would feed them and give them shelter. Ashish often used to have arguments with his younger sister about preparing food for them. He used to force her to make chapatis for the dogs, sources said.

On Monday night, the two again had heated arguments over making chapatis for the dogs. A furious Ashish shot at his sister with a country-made pistol after she refused to make chapatis. The woman, who was hit on the head and chest, died even before she could be taken to the hospital.

Ashish's mother, who was also a witness to the incident, asked him to run away but he called the police and informed them about the incident. "Arrest me... I have shot dead my sister," he told the police. A police team rushed to his house and arrested him, sources said.

Showing no remorse over killing his sister, Ashish said that what he did was 'right'. "The dogs were hungry... Despite my repeated requests, she refused to make chapatis for them," he said.

