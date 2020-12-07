Man kills wife with scissor in Rajasthan; confesses to police, in-laws

A man allegedly stabbed his wife to death with a pair of scissors at BJS Colony here and informed the police and his in-laws about the incident, an official said on Monday.

According to police, the couple had a heated argument Sunday night and in a fit of rage, Vikram Singh (35) killed his wife Shiv Kanwar (30).

When the police reached the spot, Singh was found playing a video game on his mobile phone, while his wife lay in a pool of blood in a room.

The woman was rushed to the hospital where she was declared dead, Kailashdan, SHO, Mahamandir said.

He said the couple often fought as Singh was unemployed.

“The accused was not doing anything, while his wife used to do stitching work at home,” the SHO said.

On the day of the incident, Singh picked up a pair of scissors and repeatedly stabbed his wife.

“When we rushed to the spot, we found the accused playing video game on his mobile phone without any signs of regret on his face,” the police officer said.

The couple has two children, he said, adding that they were not present in the house at the time of the incident.