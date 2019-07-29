Man kills woman, her mother, then self in UP's Banda

Press Trust of India
  • Jul 29 2019, 19:57pm ist
  • updated: Jul 29 2019, 20:17pm ist
Pictorial representation. Photo credit: DH

A 32-year-old man allegedly shot dead a woman and her mother before killing himself in Uttar Pradesh's Banda district on Monday, with police suspecting it to be a case of a love affair, an official said.

Superintendent of Police Ganesh Prasad Saha said Sudhanshu Mishra shot Anju Aarakh (22) and her mother Tulsa (45) dead with a country-made pistol and then committed suicide by shooting himself.

It is being suspected that the incident, which occurred in Girwa area in the afternoon, was the fallout of a love affair, the SP said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem and an investigation is on, Saha said. 

Uttar Pradesh
