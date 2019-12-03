Man lies before Rajnath's car to change Aadhaar name

A man from Uttar Pradesh was taken to Parliament street police station after he lied in front of defence minister Rajnath Singh's convoy demanding to change name in Aadhaar card

PTI
PTI, New Delhi ,
  • Dec 03 2019, 14:38pm ist
  • updated: Dec 03 2019, 14:47pm ist
Representative image. (DH Photo)

A 35-year-old man, suspected to be mentally unstable, lied down on the road near Parliament on Tuesday when Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's convoy was approaching, police said.

The man, identified as Vishambhar Das Gupta, a resident of Kushinagar in Uttar Pradesh, has been detained and taken to the Parliament Street Police Station.

When the convoy was near Parliament, the man lied down on the road around 1.25 pm, demanding that he be allowed to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he wanted to get his name in the Aadhaar card changed, police said.

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Aadhaar
Rajnath Singh
Comments (+)
 