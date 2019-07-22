Man live-streams suicide after girlfriend gets engaged

A 22-year-old man from Agra, upset over his girlfriend's engagement to another man, live-streamed his suicide video on Facebook and left a four-page suicide note apologising to his family for taking this step.

The man, identified as Shyam Sikarwar, committed suicide on Saturday by hanging himself in Raybha village under Achhnera Police jurisdiction. Some local residents found his body inside the temple premises, according to media reports.

"I miss her and cannot live without her. I cannot bear the fact that she is getting married to someone else. The stress of losing her has affected me so much that I lost my job," he said in his suicide note.

In the note, he also appealed to his family to donate his organs.

It came as a shock for all the Facebook friends of the youth when they watched his suicide live on social media. Right after this incident came into light, Shyam's Facebook profile was deactivated.